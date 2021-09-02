Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has taken to his Instagram page with beautiful photos of his wife, Lola Omotayo on her birthday

In the post, he also shared lovely family photos with their two children and penned a sweet noteto his woman

Fans and colleagues of the singer in the entertainment industry have taken over the post with birthday messages

Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct Psquare, Peter Okoye is indeed a lucky man with his wife, Lola Omotayo.

He recently took to his Instagram page to announce and celebrate his wife's birthday.

Peter Okoye with his wife and adorable kids Photo credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The singer shared beautiful photos of the gorgeous woman and also accompanied it with lovely photos of himself and their two kids.

Taking to the caption, Peter wished his woman a happy birthday and also used the opportunity to remind her that she is a wonderful being.

According to him, she has not only been wonderful to him, but also to all the people whose lives she has touched.

"To my dear Wife, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. I want to take this opportunity to remind you how wonderful you are, not only to me but to all the people whose lives you touched everyday."

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Peter Okoye

ucheogbodo:

"happy Birthday to your Sunshine."

realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife."

agentteepee:

"Happy birthday to you Queen @lolaomotayo_okoye."

bensonokonkwo:

"Happy birthday Beautiful Queen more money."

etwi_s:

"Happy birthday Lola. Bless your good heart, may the blessings of the Lord never depart from your life and your household."

special_mimim4:

"happy birthday ma'am, beautiful and young forever. Live long Mr P's wife, age graciously."

