A 25-year-old lady, Aishat Ganiyu, has narrated how she was almost forced into prostitution in Mali

The Nigerian lady revealed that when she was told about seeking greener pastures abroad, she thought it would be better than her Lagos job

Aishat said with what she went through in Mali, she would never consider travelling abroad ever again

A young Nigerian lady, Aishat Ganiyu, has narrated her experience travelling to Mali. In a video interview with LegitTV, she said she made the trip because she thought the value of money there will be bigger.

Aishat stated that it was when she got to Mali that the people who facilitated her trip revealed that she will be working as a prostitute.

She said she had to run back home.

They didn't want me to leave

The lady refused, saying that the job she left behind in Lagos was better than the option. According to her, they said she could not return to Nigeria even if she wanted to.

With the horrible experience, Aishat said she is never going abroad again even if better opportunities present themselves. The young lady added that she would rather open a shop and make N5 as gain in her country than go elsewhere.

How I escaped

According to her, all the Nigerian ladies she met there were into prostitution. While in Mali, the 25-year-old revealed that she had to run to safety where she met people who helped her get back to Nigeria.

The lady revealed that her father has given her a shop space to kickstart her new life. She said all she needs now is money to fill it up with wares.

Watch the full interview below:

