Lagos is one of the states in the region that has failed to meet the September 1 deadline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law

States like Bayelsa, Ondo, Rivers and Oyo have all signed the bill to law to the delight of southern people

Meanwhile, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has rejected the law, insisting that farmers and herders are in a good relationship

As the September 1 deadline on ban on open grazing in Southern Nigeria agreed on by the 17 southern states finally dawns, no fewer than 12 states have failed to comply, Daily Trust reports.

Investigations reveal that some of the states are not serious about enacting it while some have rejected it, insisting that there is a good relationship between herders and farmers in the state.

There were strong indications that many southern states might miss the deadline set by the Southern Governors’ Forum for the promulgation of anti-open grazing laws. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Some state governors are, however, slow about it even after the bill has been passed by their state assemblies, Punch Newspaper added.

Here are the states stand on the open grazing ban

States that have completely passed the law (signed by governors)

1. Bayelsa

2. Ondo

3. Ekiti (Signed during Fayose's administration)

4 Rivers

5. Oyo

States that have passed the law (not yet signed by governors)

1. Abia

2. Ogun

3. Ebonyi

4. Osun

5. Edo

States that have ignored the law or have just started processing it

Lagos Cross River Delta

State that rejected the bill

Imo Anambra

Delta House of Assembly emulates Ogun lawmakers, set to pass anti-grazing law

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Olisa Ifeajika, spokesman of Delta governor, on Tuesday, July 13, said the Okowa-led administration had begun work toward enacting a law to prohibit open grazing in the state.

According to Ifeajika, who was on a Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) live television programme monitored by Legit.ng, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021 is already before the House of Assembly.

He said the Bill had scaled first reading at the parliament and expressed optimism that it would be passed and made ready for the governor’s assent before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors' Forum in their recent meeting in Lagos.

Ogun state House of Assembly already on track

In a related development, the Ogun State House of Assembly passed the Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Bill, 2020, recommending three years jail terms for offenders without any option.

Violators of the law will also forfeit their herds of cattle or livestock to the state government.

The Assembly said it passed the bill to address incessant clashes between herders and farmers in the state, noting that it had led to the loss of lives and property.

