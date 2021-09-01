Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is insisting on the independence of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission

The Delta state governor is of the opinion that an independent RMAFC would carry out its functions effectively

Governor Okowa has always been vocal and consistent in advocating for true federalism in the country and

FCT, Abuja - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the National Assembly to embody in the 1999 Constitution being amended, true federalism and independence of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The governor made the call on Monday, September 20 at a nationwide sensitization on the review of the existing revenue allocation formula held at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

Governor Okowa at the sensitisation event in Asaba. Photo credit: Delta state government

He explained that an independent RMAFC would carry out its functions independently, including laying its proposals directly before the National Assembly for approval.

His words:

“We hope that the National Assembly takes a look at this amendment because RMAFC is supposed to be an independent commission, a commission on behalf of all federating units and component parts of the federation.

“They cannot tie your hands; the constitution ought to be amended to enable chairman of RMAFC to directly lay before the National Assembly whatever review it has come up with so that nobody stands it down.’’

According to him, efforts of the commission can be in vain if the president fails to lay the report before the National Assembly.

Effects of bad governance in the country

Governor Okowa had on Wednesday, August 25 said bad governance, ethnoreligious conflicts, and lack of faith in the electoral process were major causes of disunity in Nigeria.

Okowa stated this in his keynote address at the 2021 Annual Lecture and Symposium organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos.

The governor stated that bad governance at different levels of government was a major contributory factor to disunity in the country.

Giving all Nigerians a voice

Governor Okowa recently called on the federal government to create an avenue for a national dialogue to dissect and seek a panacea to various challenges facing the country.

Okowa made the call at an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta state held at St. Peters Anglican Cathedral, Asaba, on Friday, August 27.

He said that there were too many voices of anger calling for justice, fairness, and equity in the affairs of the nation and urged the federal government to take steps to listen to the voices.

