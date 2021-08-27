Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says a national dialogue is the way forward for Nigeria as the country battles many challenges

According to the Delta state governor, the dialogue will give room for every component parts of the country to express themselves

Governor Okowa also noted that such dialogue will give everyone in the country a sense of belonging in the affairs of Nigeria

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the federal government to create an avenue for a national dialogue to dissect and seek a panacea to various challenges facing the country.

Okowa made the call at an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta state held at St. Peters Anglican Cathedral, Asaba, on Friday, August 27.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa wants the federal government to convoke a national dialogue soon. Photo credit: Delta state government

Giving all Nigerians a voice

He said that there were too many voices of anger calling for justice, fairness, and equity in the affairs of the nation and urged the federal government to take steps to listen to the voices.

His words:

“Nigeria will be better for it if we restructure but the greatest challenge we have is as a result of insecurity and it is pushing many people more into the poverty line.”

Recall that Governor Okowa on Wednesday, August 25 said bad governance, ethnoreligious conflicts, and lack of faith in the electoral process were major causes of disunity in Nigeria.

Governor Okowa stated this in his keynote address at the 2021 Annual Lecture and Symposium organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) in Lagos.

The governor stated that bad governance at different levels of government was a major contributory factor to disunity in the country, adding that the absence of a shared national vision or aspiration, primordial loyalties, and sentiments largely held sway among the citizenry.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa recently called on Nigerians to dedicate themselves to serving God and humanity in order to impact positively on society.

He gave the charge at the funeral mass for a late member of the Delta state House of Assembly, Kenneth Ogba.

Okowa, who was in company with top government functionaries, said the late Ogba lived a life of great testimonies and impact.

