Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says Nigerians must make deliberate efforts to live with one another peacefully

The Delta state governor stated that when citizens are united, it will help to fight against bias in the country

Governor Okowa made the comment while paying homage to late Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya (rtd) who passed on recently

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, September 10 called on Nigerians to embrace peace and love, saying they were the panacea for rising insecurity and apathy in the country.

Okowa gave the charge at the funeral mass for a former military administrator of Kano and Benue states, late Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya (rtd) at St Jude's Catholic Church, Effurun, Uvwie local government area of the state.

Governor Okowa says citizens must embrace peace for Nigeria to defeat insecurity. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He said that peaceful co-existence and love among the citizenry would engender much-needed unity.

The governor remarked that late Oneya epitomised brotherhood and good neighbourliness in service and in all his activities while alive and urged people to emulate him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He condoled with the deceased's wife, children, family, and the Urhobo nation over the loss of the renowned officer and elder statesman.

He added that late General Oneya lived a life of faith and commitment to the church and the community, and urged Nigerians to live in love and peace to build a united, strong, and virile nation.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Delta state government quoted Okowa as saying:

“We have come here to pay our last respect for one of our own brother and leader Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya (rtd).

“Our late leader was truly an icon, who worked very hard and served this country in various capacities particularly when he was military administrator of Kano and Benue states.

“He was not just a general in the army, in the Catholic church he was a grand knight and in his Agbarho community, he was not just a Chief but chairman of the Council of Chiefs.

“It is our prayer that God will encourage the family because he was truly a good man and may the mercy of God be with his family.”

The funeral service was attended by the deputy governor of Benue state; Benson Abounu, former governor of Delta state; Chief James Ibori, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, among others.

Effects of bad governance in the country

Governor Okowa had on Wednesday, August 25 said bad governance, ethnoreligious conflicts, and lack of faith in the electoral process were major causes of disunity in Nigeria.

Okowa stated this in his keynote address at the 2021 Annual Lecture and Symposium organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos.

The governor stated that bad governance at different levels of government was a major contributory factor to disunity in the country, adding that the absence of a shared national vision or aspiration, primordial loyalties, and sentiments largely held sway among the citizenry.

Giving all Nigerians a voice

Governor Okowa recently called on the federal government to create an avenue for a national dialogue to dissect and seek a panacea to various challenges facing the country.

Okowa made the call at an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta state held at St. Peters Anglican Cathedral, Asaba, on Friday, August 27.

He said that there were too many voices of anger calling for justice, fairness, and equity in the affairs of the nation and urged the federal government to take steps to listen to the voices.

Source: Legit Nigeria