Sunday Dare, Nigeria's minister of sports, has donated N50million to organisers of the Aisha Buhari women football tournament

The invitational tournament is billed for Lagos state in September, with six African countries participating

The minister's generosity, however, did not go down well with many Nigerians, who felt that it was a wrong move

FCT, Abuja - The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has donated N50million to organisers of the Aisha Buhari Cup, an invitational women football tournament for six African countries.

The minister made the announcement on Tuesday, August 31 when the LOC paid a courtesy call to his office in Abuja.

The minister's donation has been greeted with backlash by some Nigerians. Photo credit: ministry of youth and sports development

Source: Facebook

Daily Nigerian newspaper reports that he commended the organisers of the tournament for the wonderful work they had done so far while assuring them that all the necessary support they need would be provided to make the competition a huge success.

Nigerians react angrily to the minister's gesture

But, the minister's gesture did not go down well with some Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Comments monitored on Facebook by Legit.ng show that the minister was heavily criticised for his action.

Suleiman Salihu Mu'azu wrote:

“The same amount can be enough to built and equip a standard vocational center that can benefit thousands of youths for many years and restrengthened our economy.”

Shu'aibu Shu'aibu Haruna Minjibir asks:

“If the minister can donate N50millions to the first lady, why can't that minister use that money to help the masses or tackle banditry or kidnapping in his region or to buy food and distribute it to the people of his dear state?”

Habibu Mande Ubandoman Zurmi wrote:

“N50million while many people are dying silently, because of hunger and starvation. I weep for some policies in Nigeria.”

Minister's donation comes weeks after paltry donation to Olympic medalists

The minister recently rewarded Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume with cash prizes of $10,000 (N4.1million) and $7,500 (3million) respectively.

32-year-old Oborududu made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning a silver medal for Nigeria in the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event.

Brume won bronze for Nigeria in the long jump event at the biggest sports competition.

Last month, the minister appealed to unemployed Nigerian youths to be patient with the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Dare made this known while commenting on the rising unemployment in the last six years since Buhari took over as president.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Youth Day which is being celebrated across the world on Thursday, August 12, the minister said economic resources were dwindling, hence, the need for patience from the youths.

Source: Legit