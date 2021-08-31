Social media have expressed mixed reactions to an emerging video of a man marking register for all his goats

In the video, some of the goats responded after being called out a if being able to recognize their names

Many people found the man's action amusing while others described the man as jobless and thought he wasted his valuable time

A video of a Ghanaian man performing roll call for his goats has got some netizens entertained while some are wondering his current state of mind.

The video was sighted by Legit.ng on the official Facebook page of Connect 97.1FM.

Funny: Man Marking Register for his Goats gets Many Laughing Their Hearts out Source: Connect 97.1FM

Source: UGC

The man whose name was undisclosed was seen holding a book and calling out Ghanaian local names. It appeared these names belong to the goats in the video.

To the surprise of many, some of the goats responded to the names by bleating.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He gave the goats different names like humans

Some of the names however got no response and the man was heard saying they are absent.

The names heard were Abraham, Kojo Nsiah, Yaa Yaa, Kwame Nsiah

The video which appears to have been put together for fun purposes managed to entertain some Ghanaians and at the same time, annoy some.

Watch the video linked

Mixed reactions trail the video

Legit.ng has highlighted some of the comments below;

Eric Nana Boakye commented:

"Is God aware of this country,boi3."

Clement Baah reacted:

"Charlie idey pack my bags lerf this country."

Kwaku Donijilo said:

"When there are no jobs to do, you find yourself something to do by interacting with animals. Blame the poor leadership in ghana."

Boy Chris said:

"When hardship passes through your head and touches your Brain."

Inusah Ibrahim said:

"In the next generation we will come for holiday's in Ghana."

Lady shows off her pet which is a goat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had showcased her goat pet on social media with joy.

She wrote:

"My pet is selfie shy, say hi to our pet agbambo."

It is not common to find Nigerians keeping goats as pet, dogs rank the number one domestic pet in the country.

Many people however opined that goats are better off as meat for consumption than pets. Football fanatics seized the avenue to argue between Ronaldo and Messi who actually is the goat (greatest of all time).

Source: Legit