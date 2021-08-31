Social media users appear surprised and confused as a picture of one 'Ghana must go' bag selling at $2090 (N860,390.30) surfaced online

The price of the bag was confirmed by Legit.ng from the official website of Balenciaga USA

The picture was shared on social media by the handle @kennytrip2 with the caption: "wait... what? should we tell them?"

A picture of the popular 'Ghana must go' bag has surfaced on the internet and has been racking up many reactions.

It appears many are in shock at the fact that the bag is going for $2090 (N860,390.30) on the official website of Balenciaga USA.

Legit.ng sighted the post on a social media handle called @kennytrip2 with the caption;

"Wait.. what? should we tell them?"

The photos generated massive reactions on social media. Source: @kennytrip2

Source: UGC

Funny reactions

The post at the time of this publication has gathered thousands of reactions. A few of the comments have been highlighted below by Legit.ng:

@VoysZA said:

"Ghana must stay, going is too expensive."

From @jacksparo212:

"Imagine after buying this bag and go to village to pose with it.. Hehehe. Village people will be crying."

@its_emeraldfx commented:

"They will be like is it not Ghana must go, village people."

@l_a4shizzle said:

"Now we will rush to buy it because we don’t buy cheap things but we love to buy expensive things that was stolen from us and repackaged. They might even use a Ghanaian celeb as an ambassador just like Tiffany made @Beyonce amb. with a Drop of bloodGem stone they stole from Africa. No b juju b dat."

From @Ofekwu1

"Buy ghana must go .now and hodl."

Source: Legit