A handsome gentleman with the social media handle @OkparaNnaJiAku has put up an ad for a girlfriend who is willing to take N150,000

According to him, the salary can be increased along the line and it comes with other packages including pension

Social media users, including a lot of ladies, have been expressing their thoughts on this

A young man from Nigeria identified on social media as Chudy with the handle @OkparaNnaJiAku says he wants a girlfriend who will be understanding enough to accept N150,000 as a monthly salary.

The sweet benefits

Chudy also indicated that the amount is subject to a possible raise after three months and there will be other offers and benefits including the 13th month, pension, and more.

The handsome young man whose bio says he is an award-winning internet crusader, data analyst, tech, and crypto guru among others, says all interested ladies need to do is drop an emoji.

Many people reacted

His post has since generated a lot of reactions from other two thousand people at the time of this publication.

Below were some comments from surprised social media users.

hackSultan said:

"Double the salary and benefits plus you get a new MacBook of your choice, iPhone and AirPods on resumption. But position is side chick."

@Sntcele indicated:

"Instead of all this salary and allowance, why not teach me how to make my own money so that if you leave me I go cry small."

@chisom_loveth mentioned:

"Hope you won't mind a fashion designer's Thinking face. Better still, when you get one, I'm sure she'll like some of our clothes for sale. This goes for 11,500."

