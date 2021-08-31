Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie, welcomed a new child some weeks ago but they held back from showing the world her face

Well, the comedian recently got many gushing after unveiling the face of the little one in a series of captivating pictures shared online

Fans and industry colleagues thronged the entertainer’s comment section with lovely remarks for the cute baby girl

Popular comedian Basketmouth has finally shown the world the face of his daughter who was welcomed into his family just a few weeks ago.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the humour merchant shared the news of her arrival while celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Basketmouth shares photos of newborn daughter Maya.

Source: Instagram

The comedian had written in a post shared on Instagram:

"Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me. P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4."

Well, weeks after sharing the news, the comedian and his family have now unveiled the face of the new member of their household.

Taking to his Instagram page, Basketmouth disclosed that his daughter has been named Maya.

He posted a set of adorable photos specially taken by a talented photographer. The comic star was sure to add a funny comment about protecting his daughter from boys.

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Upon sighting the beautiful pictures, fans and colleagues of the entertainer flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read what they had to say below:

k8henshaw said:

"Congratulations to you both... God bless her."

omonioboli said:

"All these baby girls that you people are sharing…there is God o! Welcome baby Maya Congratulations mom and dad."

emmaohmagod said:

"Complete man! Productive on all sides lol. Congrats Eze Gburugburu."

comedianebiye said:

"Wow welcome Maya , Faya burn your enemies in advance Congratulations."

idandizzy said:

"Congrats boss."

chinonsoarubayi said:

"Maya is beautiful my ovaries."

