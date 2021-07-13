Comedian Basketmouth has taken to social media in celebration of his darling wife Elsie Okpocha's birthday

The comedian also used the opportunity to announce that they welcomed their third child about a month ago

Many fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple

It is indeed a moment of double celebration in the household of popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth.

In a recent Instagram post, the funny entertainer wished his darling wife, Elsie, a happy birthday celebration.

However, it was also the perfect opportunity for Basketmouth to announce that the Lord has blessed their family with a third addition. Basketmouth disclosed that they welcomed the baby about a month ago.

The proud dad also flooded his page with pregnancy photos of his wife as he gushed over her.

Sharing the post, an excited Basketmouth wrote:

"Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me. P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4."

Check out the post below:

Also taking to her Instagram page, the celebrant shared a lovely photo post while noting how she had always wanted a third child for so long.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Basketmouth and wife

Upon sharing the news, fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry showered congratulatory messages on the husband and wife.

Read comments sighted below:

illblissgoretti said:

"The queen.. God bless her so abundantly..."

kayodepeters1 said:

"Happy birthday beautiful Elsie."

rekiyayusuf said:

"Yasssssss Happiest birthday momma Elsie ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations boss."

funkejenifaakindele said:

"Wow!!! Thank God. Congrats my sister."

senatorcomedian said:

"Happy birthday to Her Excellency @elsieokpocha Blessings in bundles I pray you."

ifyokoye1 said:

"Omg!! Congratulations and happy birthday to you."

