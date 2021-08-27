Nigerian celebrities recently took to their various social media pages to share lovely photos of themselves

The celebrities were donned in beautiful outfits to honour comedian AY Makun as he celebrated his 50th birthday

AY and his family members were spotted in lovely gold and black-themed outfit as they pose for the camera

Nigerian comedian AY Makun clocked the big 50 on Thursday, August 19, but the father of one decided to celebrate his special day on Thursday, August 26.

The comedian's party witnessed the attendance of many Nigerian celebrities who were beautifully dressed for the occasion.

AY Makun celebrates his 50th birthday with friends and colleagues. Photos: @goldmyneTV

Source: Instagram

AY Makun celebrates 50th birthday

The comedian shared a video showing the moment his family were set to step out for his party. His daughter Michelle was spotted in a gold and black dress as she sat in front of the piano.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The comedian wore a lovely agbada with horsetail in his hands while his wife donned a stunning bubu gown.

Another video showed the moment the comedian made a grand entrance into his birthday party. Some guests were seated while others were on their feet capturing the beautiful moment with their phones.

As AY walked in, a woman was spotted singing his praises in Yoruba language. She also prayed that the comedian would see many more years.

The third video showed AY laying on the floor with his face down. He later heard a familiar voice singing a well-known song. By the time he lifted his face, the comedian saw the renowned juju singer King Sunny Ade.

The comedian got up and danced with the popular singer.

Nigerians react

nesisamplifiedconcept_showroom:

"It's d respect Yorubas do have for Elders no matter the affluence n wealth gap..I love this tribe I swear."

olori_bewaji:

"This is really sweet to watchbiko how old is King sunny Ade againthis man has refuse to old ooo...see steps."

datgirlposh:

"KSAGod Abeg give me this money. This man must come for one of my events."

bohlero_collections:

"Nah sunny Ade get this leg work ooo.. since 1900…leave am for am.."

iyagbogbo:

"Honour to whom it is due."

bukola_oreofe:

"God bless your new age AY. Wow...BaBa 50 looking 40 More strength Baba Sunny Ade."

Tope Alabi celebrates Funke Akindele

In the mood of celebrating her 44th birthday, the actress' husband JJC Skillz invited Tope Alabi to their home to celebrate with his wife.

At some point, Tope got Funke emotional as she sang some songs that made the actress reminisce on her humble beginnings.

The singer also reminded Funke of when she looked slim and struggling to make headway in her career.

Source: Legit.ng