Comedian Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth had a lot to share with top media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on the popular Bounce Radio interview series.

The comic star started off by delving into the story behind his journey into the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Basketmouth noted that he is a failed rapper as he surprisingly narrated how he had tried his hands on rap music at the start of his career.

He explained that at the time he was blending the ‘Fela’ kind of music with hip-hop. Basketmouth added that the blend was way ahead of his time as people weren’t entirely receptive.

According to him, the failure to do something new led him to embrace comedy because it was much more comfortable for him.

First performance as a comedian

On his first appearance as a comedian, Basketmouth narrated how he and his brother, Godwin, went to perform as rappers in Ekenwa campus at a show called 300 Men Grove.

Basketmouth said after they were done with their performance, he told his brother that the MC of the event was doing a terrible job. He used the opportunity to speak with the show promoter and was given a chance to salvage the situation.

The comedian recounted:

"I did it and I enjoyed it and the crown felt it. I had so much much and then I was like 'Bright, maybe you would just do this one o'."

The entertainer, however, explained that even though he was focusing on comedy, he still pursued music on the side.

He said:

"I did something with Wizkid, Eldee the Don, Faze, Darey Art Alde, but all of them I didn’t release because I was scared until the opportunity presented itself."

On Yabasi album

Speaking about his first body of work, the comedian narrated how he was working on an online web series and needed songs for the project.

Basketmouth said he had reservations about going to ask people for their songs and that was when he took the opportunity to do what he has always wanted.

According to him, the Yabasi album was created in three weeks with an extra week to mix it.

On the reception of the project, Basketmouth said he was impressed and surprised, especially during a particular time when eight tracks from the album featured in the charts.

He said:

"I was excited because finally what I’ve been trying to create is out and people actually love it."

Watch the rest of the interview below:

