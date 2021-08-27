Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah, is now a mother for the third time

The socialite has finally welcomed her child, a baby girl, with her newly wedded husband, Segun Wealth

Taking to social media to share the good news, Tiannah shared her gender reveal video and also posted photos of her baby girl

Nigerian socialite, Toyin Lawani better known as Tiannah, has welcomed a child for the third time and has shared the good news on social media.

The celebrity stylist and her photographer husband, Segun Wealth, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, to the joy of fans.

Toyin shared the good news with her numerous fans after posting her gender reveal video online.

Toyin Lawani and her hubby excitedly reveal they are having a daughter. Photos: @tiannahsplaceempire

Source: Instagram

The stylist who has always been known to enjoy making big statements dressed up with her masked bae in a matching blue outfit and then a matching pink outfit.

They eventually revealed that their child was a girl as they sprayed confetti and celebrated the good news. The stylist also revealed her daughter’s name to be King Eleora.

Tiannah revealed that she started to feel contractions during the photoshoot but she made sure to complete her photo capturing session before calmly welcoming her baby girl to the world.

In her words:

“I decided to have a photoshoot with my duaghter @tim_mcbaj s studio, which was an hour to my zone, well during the shoot, that’s how the baby came, everyone felt i was joking, but managed the contractions through the shoot, went he calmly packed my things and went to the hospital, the pain was surreal but I didn’t let it stop me .”

See the video below:

Just like her father, Eleora’s face was concealed in photos and videos posted on social media.

See some snaps below:

Toyin Lawani names daughter King Eleora. Photos: @kingeleora

Source: Instagram

Congratulations pour in for Toyin Lawani

Fans and colleagues of the popular stylist also celebrated her on the birth of her daughter. Read what some of them had to say below:

Iam.abefeade:

"Welcome to the world baby."

Mhizbimpsyn:

"Welcome to the world Princess, you shall call and thousands will answer Insha Allahu."

Dukiaoluwa_____:

"Welcome to the world angel ."

Moabudu:

"Congratulations my darling. All glory to God ."

Tiwasavage:

"Huge congrats."

