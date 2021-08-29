The Northern Youth Leaders Forum has called on some former Nigerian leaders to intervene in the security crisis facing the country

The young Nigerians specifically mention former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulasami Abubakar

Respected northern leader and former minister of defence, Theophilus Danjuma and former interim president, Ernest Shonekan were also mentioned

Abeokuta - The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), an umbrella of 42 Arewa groups, has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to urgently summon a meeting of elder statesmen with a view to intervening in the country’s woes and proffering solutions.

The group specifically called on Obasanjo to wade into the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that the party remains the only hope of Nigerians.

The youths want Obasanjo to lead some elder statesmen to proffer solutions to the nation's crisis. Photo credit: Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Elder statesmen urged to meet and proffer solutions

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the national chairman of NYLF, Elliot Afiyo, made the call while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Saturday, August 28, shortly after his meeting with Obasanjo.

Afiyo mentioned other statesmen to include former military heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd). Former minister of defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), and former interim president, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

He listed banditry, kidnapping, corruption, poor economy, agitation for secession as part of the challenges bedeviling the country.

He said that it is high time for the elder statesmen to meet and proffer solutions to the challenges before they would consume the nation.

The group said they supported President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 but lamented that the Nigerian leader has failed to address the insecurity issues in the country.

Obasanjo continues to preach peace and unity

Meanwhile, The Guardian newspaper reports that Chief Obasanjo, on Friday, August 28, stated that regardless of the happenings in Nigeria, he would continue to work for the unity, peace, security, and progress of the country.

According to him, what it will cost Nigerians for the country not to continue to exist will be much more than what it will cost them to continue to make Nigeria exist.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agendas, Nigeria will prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26 at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

Describing Nigerians as unbreakable people, Osinbajo emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

In a related development, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, August 25 said bad governance, ethnoreligious conflicts, and lack of faith in the electoral process were major causes of disunity in Nigeria.

Okowa stated this in his keynote address at the 2021 Annual Lecture and Symposium organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos.

The governor stated that bad governance at different levels of government was a major contributory factor to disunity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng