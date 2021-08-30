President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the activities of a secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra

The Nigerian leader explained why the actions of the proscribed group should never be justified for any reason

Buhari expressed the confidence that Nigeria will prosper if citizens do not allow themselves to become agents of division

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has alleged that a proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are backed by highly-paid foreign lobbyists.

Buhari made the accusation on Monday, August 30, in a statement issued through Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity.

President Buhari said IPOB is behind the attack on police formations in the southeast. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He alleged that the group was committing acts of terrorism in order to steal money.

Buhari stated that IPOB is not struggling for freedom when they attack police stations and property.

The president dismissed the suggestion that the group was defending the rights of Christians.

He said:

''IPOB is not defending Christians – as their highly-paid foreign lobbyists claim - when almost every citizen of those states they terrorize is uniformly Christian.''

The president stated that members of the group have been duped by their lobbyists.

He said some misguided foreign media and politicians believe in the wrong narrative that IPOB is representing the interest of Christians.

The president urged Nigerians to unite and oppose those who are attempting to cause divisions in the country for selfish reasons.

