BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel’s mother, Titi, has given fans of the show things to talk about on social media

Titi revealed in a recent post that she had tried to go for the reality show on different occasions but things kept coming up

According to her, she allowed Angel go for the show after she couldn’t go for it, internet users reacted to her disclosure

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Angel’s mother, Titi, has continued to garner attention on social media especially after her recent revelation.

The 37-year-old woman revealed that she had always wished to join the reality show and even tried to on different occasions.

However, Titi’s dreams of joining the show kept being cut short because according to her, things kept coming up.

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel's mother, Titi, says she also tried to go for reality show. Photos: @angeljbsmith, @titilala_brownsugar

Angel’s mother then added that she asked her 21-year-old daughter go for the show after she could not go for it herself.

In her words:

“A Lot of you don't know that before I asked my daughter to go for bbn me and my girl @chefyeide has been trying to go for it but something always comes up that we had to cancel itso if you come to my page to insult me I swear on the woman that gave birth to me I will insult you before I block you✌.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

BBNaija star Angel’s mother says she also tried to go for reality show. Photo: @titilala_brownsugar

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

After Angel’s mum, Titi, shared her post, it soon went viral on social media and fans of the show had a lot to say about it.

A number of people advised her not to spoil her daughter’s chances on the BBNaija show. Read some of their comments below:

That_girl_ova_dere:

“Don't spoil ur daughter’s game from outside...that's my advice.”

Incrediblelooks:

“Please don't get involve too much bbn viewers don't like when family members get involve. Angel has genuine fans that love and supports her. If you get involve you will spoil her chances of making top5 because Angel is definitely a top 5 contender.”

Oreofe_maria:

“Indaboski mama u do anyhow u see anyhow, mama Angel no dey play ooo.”

Stefnee._adaezee:

“They're just really jealous. i love how confident you made Angel, she's so smart even though she's young. you trained a lovely child!”

Tochukwujoyce:

“Las las Ur talk talk go send ur daughter home soon..allow her to be in that house in peace nah ..Odiegwu mbok..”

Interesting.

Angel moves fans and housemates to tears with touching story of how her mother had her at 16

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, recently moved some housemates and fans on social media to tears after recounting a personal story with them.

During a task that was given to them on the show, the housemates were divided into groups and told to make a painting and also explain the story behind it.

Angel who represented her team explained how the painting was done by Saga, herself and the rest of their crew and it was called Anoti which means unbeatable.

She then narrated how her mother had her when she was just 16 years old and how she wanted to keep it despite her grandmother telling her to get rid of it.

