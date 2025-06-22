Bukayo Saka and his Nigerian girlfriend, Tolami Benson, were the centre of attention at Martin Odegaard’s grand wedding

The stylish couple turned heads with their matching black outfits, sparking admiration from fans across social media

The ceremony brought together Arsenal teammates, including Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard

While the occasion was meant to celebrate Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s wedding to Norwegian dancer Helene Spilling, it was Bukayo Saka and his Nigerian girlfriend Tolami Benson who captured all the attention in Oslo, Norway.

The couple’s stylish presence did not go unnoticed, especially among Nigerian fans proud to see Saka representing with his fashion sense off the pitch.

Saka looked sleek in a fitted black tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie, while Tolami brought elegance in a glamorous black dress, complementing her partner perfectly, Daily Mail reports.

Their poised and polished appearance quickly became the talk of social media, with Nigerian fans especially thrilled to see Tolami proudly standing beside one of England’s brightest stars, who never forgets his Nigerian roots.

Odegaard ties the knot in Norway

The ceremony itself was a lavish affair held months after Odegaard and partner Helene secretly tied the knot and welcomed their first child.

Now, surrounded by close friends and teammates, they celebrated in grand style, with Arsenal stars including Leandro Trossard and his wife Laura Hilven, as well as Kai Havertz, joining in the celebration.

According to GOAL, Odegaard has already changed his status to married in the national register, while his wife adjusted her name to Helene Spilling Odegaard.

Saka and Tolami, though, have kept their relationship relatively private; their appearance at Odegaard’s wedding reaffirmed their status as one of football’s most admired young power couples.

The elegant black attire not only showed off their shared fashion sense but also added a touch of Nigerian class to the event.

For many Nigerian fans, it was a proud moment seeing Tolami Benson, a Nigerian beauty, confidently standing with Saka at such a high-profile event in Europe.

Social media buzzed with comments from Nigerians praising her grace and elegance, and celebrating Saka for embracing his Nigerian identity both in love and lifestyle..

A couple that wins on and off the pitch

Bukayo Saka continues to shine not just on the football pitch but also in how he carries himself off it.

From his humility to his strong connection to family and Nigerian heritage, the young star continues to earn admiration worldwide.

His relationship with Tolami Benson has been a source of interest and support for many Nigerians, who see in him a reflection of talent, culture, and groundedness.

Whether he is scoring goals for Arsenal or turning heads at weddings, Saka represents a new generation of global stars with proudly African hearts.

Saka’s girlfriend spotted at Santiago Bernabeu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saka's girlfriend was among the spectators inside the closed Santiago Bernabeu stadium as Arsenal defeated Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

It was gathered that she had been in a low-key relationship with the footballer since 2020. The pair has been doing everything possible to avoid public attention, as they do not follow each other on Instagram.

Tolami, a PR and media graduate with a BA (Hons) from Birmingham City University, boasts over 204,000 Instagram followers.

