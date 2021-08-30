King of Boys: The Return of the King is one of the most anticipated movies in Nigeria. Less than 72 hours after it was released on Netflix, the movie became number one in the top ten in Nigeria.

Nigerians have taken to social media to share their opinion about the movie and most of them could not stop expressing their awe of the acting skills of veteran actress Sola Sobowale, the lead character.

Meanwhile, for others, the actress' outfits throughout the movie were what stood out for them. It is not surprising as Sobowale who was addressed as Oba (king) in the movie had to look the part.

Actress Sola Sobowale's looks for King Of Boys. Photos: @solasobowale, @tiannahsplacempire

Recently, it was revealed that celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani designed, sort for fabrics, and made Sobowale's outfits in weeks.

In this article, Legit.ng shares photos of the actress' stunning look for the talk-of-the-town movie.

1. Angel in white

However, we know that as the King of Boys, Sola Sobowale is far from being a saint.

2. Alhaja Eniola Salami looks regal in a brown jacket

One of the names of Sobowale in the movie is the above-mentioned. As the incoming governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Eniola had to smile for the camera.

3. Laburu in black

This photo describes the ruthlessness of Sobowale. It vividly portrays the role of the actress as one who will not be stopped by anything until she gets what she wants.

5. Beautiful 'black' angel

Although ruthless, Laburu channels her inner beauty in this outfit and we love it.

6. Sultan Eniola

The people of Lagos are better not deceived as we are sure that Laburu disguised in this sultan look to show herself as a holy woman.

7. The King Of Boys is back

Whoever wants to rule the people of Lagos has to look the part. Forget her gender, Alhaja Eniola is equal to the task.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

8. Laburu smiles at the thought of becoming the governor

Things seemed to be working as planned for Alhaja Eniola as she looked radiant in her lovely purple two-piece outfit.

9. The slow crawling of a lion is not out of fear

The photo below captures Alhaja Eniola when she is out to get her prey. She may be slow, however, she hits her target.

Sobowale wore this outfit for one of the posters used for adverts.

Check out the front of the outfit below:

