Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale is one of Nollywood's favourite, and everyone looks forward to working with her on the same movie set

The actress in a recent post had nothing but praises for fast-rising junior colleague, Adedimeji Lateef

Sobowale and Adedimeji are meeting on the same set for the first time, and she mentioned how much of a great actor he is

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale is loved by colleagues and fans because of her versatility. Many have also attested to the fact that she is a pleasure to work with.

She recently took to social media o gush over popular actor, Adedimaji Lateef, apparently that was the first time they got to work on the same movie set.

Sola Sobowale and Adedimeji Lateef meet on the same movie set Photo credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

Sobowale praises Adedimeji

The actress shared photos of the actor who was clearly excited to meet her, hugging her passionately.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She revealed that she has always loved his acting skills and she thinks he is a gifted actor who is one in a million.

The movie star wrote:

"My darling I have always loved your acting skills for a very long time. You are gifted. You are one in a million. It is a pleasure working with you on this project @adedimejilateef."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fans hail both actors

Fans of the actress took to the comment section with sweet reactions. Read some comments below:

Iamadunniade:

"Mama and son."

Apurposefulmom:

"He’s actually very awesome!"

Midaseffect_rtw:

"The joy in this picture can be felt even offline."

Leroshe.official:

"Awww. Love this."

Psalmuelle_aka_samstone:

"You are both amazing. Love you both."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Adedimeji Lateef shares grass to grace story

According to a post shared on Instagram, the actor revealed that he started from the bottom and even though he is not where he wants yet, he has moved from where he started from.

The actor continued by saying that it was compulsory for him to go to school even though there was no form of luxury attached.

He noted that he got to his present state through sheer dedication and ambition.

Source: Legit.ng News