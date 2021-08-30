A Nigerian man identified as Onyeka S. Chukwudozie has bagged six PhD scholarships abroad after countless rejections

Onyeka took to his LinkedIn page to disclose that he once hawked mangoes and local drinks in markets to assist his family

The young man is starting his PhD in Biological sciences (virology) at the University of California, San Diego

A Nigerian man identified as Onyeka S. Chukwudozie has taken to social media to celebrate his achievements after bagging six PhD scholarships abroad.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Oyeka who graduated with a first class from the University of Lagos said he has started his PhD in biological sciences (virology) at the University of California, San Diego.

Onyeka S. Chukwudozie has taken to social media to celebrate his inspiring achievements. Photo credit: Onyeka S. Chukwudozie/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

How it all started

The scholarships didn't come on a platter of gold for the young man who disclosed that there were countless rejections over the years.

According to him, despite the number of publications and research experience, his applications were unsuccessful.

In his words:

"Honestly, it’s a three-year journey that entails tears, rejections, hope, patience and joy. After graduating in 2016 with a first class from the prestigious University of Lagos, it was my dream to pursue a graduate studies.

"I had countless rejections, despite the number of publications and research experience. Most of these rejections were mostly from low to middle tier schools, but I kept the perseverance. In fact, I heightened my quest and applied to top schools, and got in."

He finally actualised his dream

Onyeka never gave up and finally got scholarships from top universities which include University of California San Diego, Rice University, two offers from Purdue University, University of Kansas and University of Melbourne, Australia.

In his words:

"These came after countless and painful rejections over the years."

The young man hawked mangoes

Onyeka said he once hawked mangoes and local drinks in markets and roadside to assist his family in putting food on the table.

Onyeka expressed gratitude to his parents for believing in him. He also thanked his friends and mentors for their support.

Education USA made Onyeka's dream come true and the young man expressed his gratitude to the latter.

Young Nigerian man bags scholarship for PhD in US

In similar news, a Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel Osuagwu earlier celebrated bagging a scholarship for his PhD in Materials Science at Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, United States.

Emmanuel said his success was made possible by God who provided him with mentors, sponsors and advisors at each stage of the process.

In his words:

"Reflecting on where it all started, my first point of reference occurred in 2018 with my Laboratory Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Okuhon at Mobil Oil Apapa."

