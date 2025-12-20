Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken a record set by Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the English Premier League

The 25-year-old brace against West Ham made him the fastest player to 100 league goals

The Norwegian has also equaled the total number of goals scored by a striker before Christmas in the league

Norway international Erling Haaland inspired Manchester City to beat West Ham 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night, December 20.

In the 5th minute, Haaland scored the opening goal, making it the 10th time this season the 25-year-old has given the Citizens a 1-0 lead in 17 league appearances.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland scores a brace against West Ham United in their 3-0 win on Saturday night, December 20. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

The former Borussia Dortmund star produced an assist for Dutch star Tijjani Reijnders to double the lead in the 38th minute.

Haaland scored a brace in the 69th minute following an assist from substitute Rico Lewis.

Manchester City sit second in the table with 37 points, two behind leaders Arsenal, per LiveScores.

Haaland breaks Ronaldo's record

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has surpassed Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his 104th Premier League goal, one above the Portuguese legend.

According to ESPN, the Norway international completed the feat in a remarkable 114 matches compared to Ronaldo's 236 matches.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star has now scored 19 goals in 17 Premier League matches this season, and is on the verge of breaking his personal record of 36 goals scored in the 2022/23 season.

Erling Haaland's 19 goals are the joint-most any player has scored before Christmas in a Premier League season, level with Andy Cole in 1993-94, Kevin Phillips in 1999-00, and Luis Suárez in 2013-14

The 25-year-old has scored 25 goals in 23 matches in all competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland breaks Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the English Premier League. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans following Erling Haaland's remarkable feat. Read them below:

@Roseangel009 said:

"Erling Haaland passes Ronaldo’s Premier League goal. Interesting."

@LearnWithAbbay wrote:

"104 goals and 122 fewer games… that’s not breaking records, that’s deleting timelines. Haaland is built different. 😤🤖.

@firstprojectt added:

"Record breaker, he is also the highest Norwegian goal scorer for club and country at the age of 25."

@OppNaija said:

"All records will eventually be broken, so congratulations to Haaland. However it should be mentioned that comparing Ronaldo and Haaland is not a like for like as Haaland is the main goal outlet, while Ronaldo shared this responsibility with Rooney, Tevez, RvN, etc."

