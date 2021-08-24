Nwogboji Emmanuel Usulor who found the modality guiding the teaching of forensic accounting inadequate at the Federal University of Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) has withdrawn his admission

While writing to the VC of the institution, he mentioned that undergraduate courses were included in the post-graduate program

Nwogboji showed his displeasure at the charges he was asked to pay before his records were moved to the PG unit

A young Nigerian man, Nwogboji Emmanuel Usulor, has withdrawn his admission for his master's program in forensic accounting after discovering some inadequacies in the course structure.

In an open letter made available to Legit.ng, the man said that it has always been his desire to self-develop himself and that was why he had to resign from his job to focus on his study.

The man said he is displeased with the course modalities.

This is not right

As an aside, he revealed that after leaving his former company, Sanni Mohammed & Co, his employer blatantly refused to pay his salaries.

The man said that he noticed upon resumption that the school never reviewed the modalities for a technically new course like accounting forensic.

Nwogboji said that international universities like the University of South Wale in the UK teach things like forensic financial analysis, audit, governance and risk management, fraud examination, cyber and digital investigation, among others.

According to him, AE-FUNAI PG school included known undergraduate courses like taxation, auditing theory, public sector accounting corporate finance into theirs.

You will only produce paper accountants

He said the above course will only produce “paper qualifies forensic accountants” who will not be able to do their work.

The young man also mentioned how the school charged him the sum of N15,000 before his transcript was taken from exams and records to the PG section.

“I regard all the funds spent from the time of my registration to the time of my withdrawal as a sunk cost, and I want to state that wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it, and right is right even if no one is doing it.”

