Young Nigerians have been making the country proud with their academic brilliance which has continued to earn them scholarships to further their studies abroad. These bright minds are proving to the world that Nigeria is home to geniuses.

Legit.ng presents four Nigerians who bagged PhD scholarships in the United States.

1. Emmanuel Osuagwu

Emmanuel Osuagwu bagged a scholarship for his PhD in Materials Science at Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, United States.

According to the young man, his success was made possible by God who provided him with mentors, sponsors and advisors at each stage of the process.

Emmanuel Osuagwu is currently studying at the Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, United States. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osuagwu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Oludayo Abiona

Oludayo Abiona finished from the Lagos State University (LASU) and bagged a fully-funded PhD scholarship to read biomedical sciences at Medical College of Wisconsin, in Wisconsin, USA.

The young man has always wanted to further his studies in the United States and he started applying to US universities and institutions right from his final year at LASU.

According to Abiona, the first three applications he submitted were unsuccessful. Since he didn't give up, the young man eventually got what he has always wanted.

Oludayo Abiona finished from the Lagos State University before proceeding to the United States. Photo credit: Oludayo Abiona/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

3. Olusola Dehinsilu

Olusola Dehinsilu is the pioneer first class graduate of mathematics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University.

He bagged a scholarship to study for his PhD at the University of Texas Arlington.

However, the PhD scholarship didn't come on a platter of gold as there were many rejections since 2018, according to Olusola.

Olusola Dehinsilu is currently studying at the University of Texas Arlington Photo credit: Olusola Dehinsilu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

4. Chijioke Ekechi

Chijioke Ekechi earned his BSc from Covenant University and bagged a PhD in the United States without having a master's degree.

The awardee, who graduated with a strong 'Upper Credit' at Covenant University, explained that the scholarship allows for master's degree which automatically transfers its credit units to the PhD programme expected to be wrapped up within three to four years.

Chijioke Ekechi bagged a PhD scholarship without a masters. Photo credit: Chijioke Ekechi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Nigerian man gets accepted for PhD by four US varsities

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Andrew Okoro, took to social media to celebrate his win after commencing his PhD in Computer Science at the State University of New York.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Okoro said he got accepted by four universities.

The three other universities that gave the young man admission include Florida State University, the University of Alabama, and Mississippi State University.

Source: Legit