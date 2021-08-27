4 Nigerians Who Bagged PhD Scholarships in US after Excelling Academically, They Count Blessings & Share Pics
Young Nigerians have been making the country proud with their academic brilliance which has continued to earn them scholarships to further their studies abroad. These bright minds are proving to the world that Nigeria is home to geniuses.
Legit.ng presents four Nigerians who bagged PhD scholarships in the United States.
1. Emmanuel Osuagwu
Emmanuel Osuagwu bagged a scholarship for his PhD in Materials Science at Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, United States.
According to the young man, his success was made possible by God who provided him with mentors, sponsors and advisors at each stage of the process.
2. Oludayo Abiona
Oludayo Abiona finished from the Lagos State University (LASU) and bagged a fully-funded PhD scholarship to read biomedical sciences at Medical College of Wisconsin, in Wisconsin, USA.
The young man has always wanted to further his studies in the United States and he started applying to US universities and institutions right from his final year at LASU.
According to Abiona, the first three applications he submitted were unsuccessful. Since he didn't give up, the young man eventually got what he has always wanted.
3. Olusola Dehinsilu
Olusola Dehinsilu is the pioneer first class graduate of mathematics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University.
He bagged a scholarship to study for his PhD at the University of Texas Arlington.
However, the PhD scholarship didn't come on a platter of gold as there were many rejections since 2018, according to Olusola.
4. Chijioke Ekechi
Chijioke Ekechi earned his BSc from Covenant University and bagged a PhD in the United States without having a master's degree.
The awardee, who graduated with a strong 'Upper Credit' at Covenant University, explained that the scholarship allows for master's degree which automatically transfers its credit units to the PhD programme expected to be wrapped up within three to four years.
Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Andrew Okoro, took to social media to celebrate his win after commencing his PhD in Computer Science at the State University of New York.
Taking to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Okoro said he got accepted by four universities.
The three other universities that gave the young man admission include Florida State University, the University of Alabama, and Mississippi State University.
