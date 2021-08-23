Professor Aminu Mohammed Dorayi is an all-rounder scholar whose exploits in the academic world cannot be forgotten

Professor Aminu is famous for reportedly driving a Peugeot 504 car from London to Kano, a trip that took him 24 days to complete

Aside from that, the professor of chemistry is said to have organized the first ever trade fair in Nigeria

Professor Aminu Mohammed Dorayi is not just a well-read Nigerian academic and elder statesman but holds some interesting records that cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

The Abusites reports that Professor Aminu who was a one-time Students' Union Government President of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria reportedly embarked on a road trip from London to Kano many years ago.

He was a former SUG President of ABU Photo Credit: Fairfax Media Archives, The Abusites

Source: Getty Images

The Kano indigene, in an interview with Daily Trust in 2019 shared how he embarked on the trip which took him 24 days with a Peugeot 504.

The trip from London to Kano reportedly took him 24 days

Recalling his historic journey, Auto Josh reports that, the man who is dubbed The Adventurous Chemist said he drove through the desert.

“ ...I drove through Paris and so on through Madrid, Gibraltar. So when you reach Gibraltar, you reach the Mediterranean Sea, where you also take a ferry to Algeria.

”From there you enter the road all through, though there is no road, in the desert, you’re guided by your compass, your map.”

He turned down teaching jobs in US to return to Nigeria as a lecturer

Aminu who had his primary education in Kano is also said to have organized the first Nigerian trade fair.

After the completion of his PhD in the US at the age of 30, the elder statesman turned down several teaching jobs in the US to become a lecturer in Kano.

