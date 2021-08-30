A man caused a huge stir on social media owing to the way he tendered an apology to his girlfriend

The man treated the lady to a huge surprise by getting her a huge roll of dollar bills as well as luxury bags

In the video, the lady entered the room and couldn't believe her eyes on seeing the gift-filled room

A man has raised the bar on how to make amends when one is wrong, especially for people in relationships.

The unidentified man apologized to his girlfriend by surprising her with different colours of luxury bags, a big teddy bear and a huge roll of dollars.

He employed the service of Gift Pluxx - a group that specialises in carrying out paid surprises.

In an Instagram video shared by @giftpluxx, the lady could be seen wiping her nose with the back of her hand as she entered the room.

On seeing the packages, she got overwhelmed. She first hugged the huge roll of dollar bills and played with the teddy bear.

Behind her are yellow balloons that say, "IM SORY."

Social media reacts

@auntyaduke said:

"To start fight dey hungry me sha but Na text messages I go get"

@miz_gloriaa wrote:

"@davekalma my Gee come and see something .. I’m going to tag someone’s son to this you know the person, he will just japa and leave me alone.

"@wenksjay this is how to apologize ooo, I don’t accept mouth apology."

@fadeshewa_teddybear reacted:

"This is so emotional Who will offend me bayiiii tcubecreations

"Come and apologize to me oooo I promise to forgive you only if it's this oooo"

@kanuadanna remarked:

"Don’t do God when until you find out what he did "

