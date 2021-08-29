Yiaga Africa Watching the Vote is a non-partisan, independent, and Nigeria’s largest citizen-led movement

The movement, a civic hub, is dedicated to promoting electoral integrity in Nigeria and Africa at all times

The INEC accredited observer group will be deploying citizen observers to observe election day activities in Anambra

Awka - Yiaga Africa has commenced its observation of the pre-election environment in Anambra state ahead of the Saturday, November 6 governorship election.

Through its Watching The Vote (WTV), citizens’ election observation project, Yiaga Africa is tracking and reporting pre-election activities for immediate response by stakeholders.

The statement on the Anambra poll pre-election environment was signed by Yiaga's Cynthia Mbamalu. Photo credit: Yiaga Africa

Yiaga Africa working towards the successful conduct of Anambra election

Through the pre-election observation, Yiaga Africa will track the efficacy of the role of major election stakeholders, early warning signs, and any form of incidents that can hinder the successful conduct of the elections.

Cynthia Mbamalu, director of programs, said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, August 29:

“This will enable us to share this information with recommendations to respective stakeholders in the Anambra election. Pre-elections observation findings will also be shared with the public via various channels of communication including social media.

“As part of its comprehensive pre-election observation efforts, the WTV Pre-Election observers will observe issues related to the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This includes recruitment and training of ad-hoc personnel, identification of polling units, meeting with stakeholders, voter education, and information campaigns to the collection and distribution of permanent voters cards.”

More reports expected from Yiaga Africa

She said the pre-election observation also includes activities relating to security agencies and incidents capable of undermining the electoral process; voter information campaigns by National Orientation Agency and other Civil Society Organisations.

She also said long-term observers will be tracking campaigns and rallies associated with various political parties while also observing strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and the level of citizens' education on the prevention of the spread of the virus.

She added that periodically, Yiaga Africa will release its pre-election observation reports to stakeholders, especially the electoral commission, Nigerian security agencies, and the general public.

Yiaga Africa had earlier released its first report on the ongoing CVR exercise.

The organisation assigned observers to various pre-assigned local government areas registration centres.

The observers documented critical incidents witnessed and send in reports of the critical incidents observed.

Similarly, the Inclusive Friends Association-led Access Nigeria Campaign has made recommendations that will assist INEC to make CVR processes more accessible for Persons with Disabilities.

The recommendations were made after the campaign began observing the exercise on Wednesday, August 11.

The recommendations were contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, August 20.

