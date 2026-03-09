A Nigerian lady has shared a trending TikTok video explaining the biggest flex of her government teaching job

She said teachers resumed by 7:30 a.m. and closed early, unlike her previous job, where she returned home after 6:00 p.m.

The teacher recalled arriving home by 2:20 p.m. during her first week, leaving estate security surprised at her unusually early return

A Nigerian lady has sparked conversations online after sharing what she described as the "biggest flex" of working as a government school teacher.

The lady, who posted the video on her page on TikTok, explained the reason why she loved working as a school teacher in a government-owned school.

She explained that the early closing time at her workplace is one of the benefits she enjoys the most. According to her, teachers in her school resume work around 7:30 a.m. and often close by 2:00 p.m.

In the video, she compared the schedule with her previous job, where she usually closed by 4:00 p.m. and sometimes stayed longer to complete extra preparations. She noted that during that period, she often returned home after 6:00 p.m.

She said:

"If anyone had told me that I can work in a place where I will close by 2 o'clock, wallahi I will argue with you. You mean there is actually a work place where you will resume by 7:30 and you will close by 2? That is the biggest flex for me as a government school teacher.

Eh? Where I was working before, we usually close by 4. And then I do like extra prep and all those things. So I get home past 6. The first week of resumption, I got to my house by 2:20. And guess what? My estate security was like, ‘Kilo ṣẹlẹ? Ah, ki le wuro sọ?’ Like..."

The lady recalled that during her first week after resuming the teaching job, she arrived home around 2:20 p.m., which surprised the security guards in her estate who were used to seeing her return much later.

According to her, the early closing time allows her to rest and even explore other activities or small businesses after work.

She added:

"So I love being a teacher. I love being a government school teacher for the fact that I will close by 2 p.m. and get to my house latest by 2:20 if I'm not going anywhere else after school. So you just have that time to yourself, you can take, you can do businesses, you can do other things."

Reactions to lady's love for teaching job

Some of the comments are below.

Skincare and Health said:

"No be everything suppose reach internet oooo."

Normal is boring said:

"Yes, i can't do any other job apart from teaching.. I've built a lot because of time... now that imta lecturer.. it's a flex, have my own school now."

KING ONUH-1 commented:

"As una d close early...no complain of low salary again.....you can't have it all o."

Enitan stated:

"Am a level 12 officer, but my sis must you post everything."

labake wrote:

"Nurse have one week off, one week on.you won't hear what they enjoy,why some teacher never keep secrets."

