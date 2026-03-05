Governor Mai Mala Buni, Yobe state governor, declared he would rather die than betray his political mentor and Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam

Buni urged newly elected APC State Executive Committee members to uphold unity, loyalty and service to strengthen the party in Yobe State

Engineer Dr. Muttaka Rabe Darma, Chairman of the APC State Electoral Committee, announced that the new state party executives emerged through a consensus arrangement endorsed by delegates

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has declared that he would rather die than betray his political mentor and predecessor, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, the Minister of Police Affairs.

Making the remark during the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Damaturu, the governor reflected on his political rise and credited Geidam for the trust and support that helped shape his career.

During the congress party officials gathered to elect a new state executive committee.

Governor Buni affirms loyalty to political mentor

Buni previously served as Special Adviser on Political Matters during Geidam’s administration before he was nominated to become National Secretary of the APC.

He stressed that loyalty and trust have remained central to his political life, insisting that betrayal has never been part of his record.

“I would rather die than betray him. I remain deeply grateful to him for the role he played in my political journey. I will never forget where I am coming from, and I will never turn my back on the man who trusted and supported me. I will never betray the trust of my predecessor, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, and the people of Yobe State,” Buni said.

He added:

“I am a product of trust. I have never betrayed anybody; it is not in my record. I always want to be remembered as someone who never betrays anyone,” he added.

Call for unity among newly elected party officials

The governor also urged members of the newly elected State Executive Committee (EXCO) to prioritise unity and remain committed to serving the party and the people of Yobe state, Daily Trust reported.

According to him, loyalty, cooperation and dedication are essential for strengthening the APC and sustaining its influence in the state.

New APC executives emerge through consensus

Chairman of the APC state Electoral Committee, Engineer Dr. Muttaka Rabe Darma, announced that the new state executives emerged through a consensus arrangement.

Darma explained that the decision followed consultations among party stakeholders and was unanimously supported by the delegates at the congress.

He noted that the consensus approach helped ensure a smooth and peaceful process during the election of the party’s new leadership in the state.

