US-Israel Vs Iran: 2 Troops Killed as Helicopter Crashes, Details Emerge
Two members of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates have died after a military helicopter crashed during an operation within the country.
Authorities confirmed that the aircraft went down while the personnel were carrying out official duties, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Defence ministry confirms fatalities
The UAE’s Ministry of Defence (United Arab Emirates) announced the deaths in an official statement, attributing the crash to a mechanical problem.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944