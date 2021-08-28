The United States has responded to the deadly terror attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan with a drone strike

The target of the attack was a member of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS-K) who was killed by the Reaper drone

This came as retaliation after deadly suicide bomb attacks resulted in the death of 90 Afghans and 13 US soldiers

The United States has acted swiftly following the deadly terror attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The US military launched a drone attack against the Islamic State, also known as IS-K, in Afghanistan.

The attack was in response to the death of 13 US soldiers who tragically lost their lives when two suicide bombers struck crowds outside the airport. 90 Afghans were killed in the attack.

The US launched an attack using a Reaper drone in Afghanistan. Photo credit: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The SABC reported that the drone strike took place in Nangarhar province, which lies east of Kabul.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Capt Bill Urban of Central Command said that the target of the drone had been killed and reports indicate that no civilians were injured according to the BBC.

A Reaper drone was used in the operation which targeted the IS-K member while he was driving in a car. The target and another IS-K member was killed in the attack that was launched from the Middle East.

Biden speaks following terror attack outside Kabul airport

Recall that two suicide bombers struck outside the airport killing 60 Afghans and 12 US soldiers; 140 Afghans were wounded in the attack.

US President Joe Biden spoke to the nation and promised that the US military would do everything in its power to protect its forces and get US citizens back home.

Biden also promised that those responsible for the attack would face the wrath of the US military according to ABC News.

Afghanistan–Pakistan border barrier

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been advised to allow more Afghan refugees into its domain.

A US senior State Department official gave this admonition while briefing journalists on the new US refugee admission programme for fleeing Afghans.

The US official said in a situation like the current happenings, it is important that Pakistan let its border remain open to more refugees.

Source: Legit.ng News