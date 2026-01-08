Aptech Computer Education Nigeria has launched an AI-powered tech skills, structured paid internship opportunities for eligible students

The program features a GenAI-driven, hands-on curriculum, preparing learners for roles in software, data, cloud, and related fields

Eligible students can progress to internationally recognised degrees through partnerships with global universities

Aptech Computer Education Nigeria, a leading name in IT training and education, has announced the launch of its new all-in-one AI Career Program, ADSE AI. Designed as a complete pathway from learning to employment, the program integrates AI-powered technology skills, structured paid internship opportunities for eligible students, and international degree progression routes with globally recognised universities.

The initiative aims to equip learners in Nigeria with job-ready skills, real workplace exposure, and clear academic advancement options, creating a seamless transition from classroom to career.

Aptech Launches AI Career Program in Nigeria With Internship & Int'l Degree Pathway

Source: UGC

Built with outcomes in mind from day one, the ADSE AI program blends a future-ready curriculum with hands-on projects, mentorship at Aptech centres, and portfolio development. Students are guided to learn, apply, and demonstrate their skills with confidence, supported by continuous feedback and practical assessments. Artificial intelligence is embedded throughout the learning journey, ensuring learners understand not only how to use AI tools, but also how to apply them responsibly in real-world scenarios.

A key highlight of the program is its international academic progression pathway. Eligible students can advance from the advanced diploma stage to degree completion through defined routes with global partners such as Middlesex University (UK), Lincoln University College (Malaysia), NCC Education (UK), Bangor University (UK), and ISM Germany, among others. This global positioning offers Nigerian learners a clear bridge from professional training to internationally recognised qualifications.

The curriculum is powered by Generative AI and focuses on applying AI within modern technology workflows. Students gain experience in AI-integrated programming, prompt design, model-assisted coding, and ethical AI usage.

Learners build with Python, automation, data pipelines, visualisation, and cloud fundamentals using AI-enabled toolchains that mirror modern team environments.

All-in-one advantage​:

Complete pathway: AI Tech Skills + structured, paid internship opportunity for eligible students + international degree routes.​

AI Tech Skills + structured, paid internship opportunity for eligible students + international degree routes.​ Future tech focus: AI-integrated programming, data workflows, cloud basics with AI tools, and code-generation assistants.​

AI-integrated programming, data workflows, cloud basics with AI tools, and code-generation assistants.​ Outcome-first design: Clear modules, capstone projects, and continuous reviews that map to entry-level roles and growth paths.​

What students learn​:

AI-integrated programming: Python for automation and data with AI-assisted development practices.​

Python for automation and data with AI-assisted development practices.​ Data & insights: Pipelines and visualisation supported by models for speed and quality.​

Pipelines and visualisation supported by models for speed and quality.​ Cloud foundations: Deployment and monitoring aided by AI-enabled tooling.​

Deployment and monitoring aided by AI-enabled tooling.​ Software engineering: Modern practices enhanced by code-generation and review assistants.​

Modern practices enhanced by code-generation and review assistants.​ Choose from a range of electives: The course offers Full Stack Development (OST and Java), .NET, Oracle, Networking and Ethical Hacking, AI and Machine Learning, Data Science, IoT offering students a holistic upskilling experience in software and IT.

To enhance employability, the program offers structured, paid internship opportunities facilitated through partner channels. These opportunities are based on eligibility, performance, and availability, ensuring transparency while maximising meaningful industry exposure.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President – International Business, Aptech Limited, said:

“At Aptech, the mission is simple: make students employable with the latest skills and clear outcomes. This holistic program brings GenAI into the heart of our proven ADSE pathway, adds structured internship opportunities for eligible students, and opens international degree routes—so learners can build and succeed faster in the real world.”​

The program is open to students, working professionals seeking to reskill, and entrepreneurs or creators looking to build and prototype faster using AI.

Learning is delivered through Aptech’s nationwide network of centres in Lagos, Abuja, and other major cities, offering mentoring, counselling, and collaborative learning environments.

Admissions are now open at Aptech centres across Nigeria. Interested candidates can visit their nearest Aptech centre or log on to aptech-ng.com for more information.

Source: Legit.ng