LASU opened recruitment for its Cadet Corps to develop discipline, patriotism, teamwork, and leadership among students

The programme promotes campus safety, orderliness, and supports official university events

Application forms are free and available at the Office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs for all current LASU students

Lagos State University (LASU) has commenced the recruitment of students into its LASU Cadet Corps.

LASU noted that the move is a student-focused paramilitary and leadership development programme designed to instill discipline, patriotism, teamwork, and leadership skills among students.

LASU via X, stated that the programme also supports campus safety, promotes orderliness, and assists in the smooth running of official university events.

Application forms now available

Applications for the LASU Cadet Corps are available free of charge. Students can collect forms from the Office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs (DSA) on campus.

A statement from the university reads:

"We encourage all interested and qualified students to apply. There is no fee required to collect or submit application forms," the statement said.

Eligibility and requirements

The recruitment exercise is open to all current students of Lagos State University. The university has urged members of the LASU community to circulate the information widely to ensure that all potential candidates are aware of the opportunity.

Encouraging student participation

LASU officials emphasised the importance of the Cadet Corps in developing future leaders.

"The LASU Cadet Corps is more than just a programme; it is a platform for students to grow personally and professionally while contributing to the safety and vibrancy of our campus," said a university spokesperson.

Students interested in joining the Cadet Corps are advised to visit the DSA office promptly to obtain and submit their application forms.

LASU speaks on on buying admission

Meanwhile, the Lagos State University (LASU) on Friday, September 5, refuted "in the strongest possible terms" the suggestion that admission can be bought.

In a statement signed by Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, its deputy registrar/coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, obtained by Legit.ng, LASU reacted to allegations of admission racketeering by members of staff.

The state-owned institution stressed that the power to admit students "rests solely with the vice-chancellor".

LASU's statement reads:

"Over the past few days, the university has followed with keen attention the numerous social media posts and comments relating to the ongoing 2025/2026 admission exercise at Lagos State University (LASU)...."

Furthermore, LASU said its management is taking allegations of admission racketeering seriously.

It said:

"Applicants or members of the public with verifiable evidence are encouraged to report such cases via complaints.admissions@lasu.edu.ng. Every genuine report will be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found culpable will face the full weight of disciplinary measures."

Source: Legit.ng