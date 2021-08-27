Residents of Plateau state have been sked to defend themselves from attacks as crises continue unabated

The call was made by the Plateau State House of Assembly who claimed that conventional security can no longer help the people

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have have sent a resolution to Governor Lalong on how to restore peace in the state

The Plateau State House of Assembly has asked residents to defend themselves. The state has been engulfed in a crisis in the last two weeks.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Friday, chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Dasun Philip Peter, said the conventional security means can no longer guarantee safety.

Plateau Assembly has asked residents to defend themselves. Photo: Simon Lalong

Source: Twitter

He also gave Governor Simon Lalong two weeks to act on the resolutions it forwarded to him on how to restore peace.

Peter said the lawmakers will take action if the government fails to act within the two-week ultimatum.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He urged the security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the mayhem and punish them according to the law.

“On behalf of the Plateau State House of Assembly, I wish to sympathize with the Government and People of Plateau State on the barbaric and dastardly killings that have been taking place in different communities of Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Jos North, Jos South, Mangu, Riyom, University of Jos Community and recently that of Yelwa Zangam.”

“The House condemns all these killings in totality, all these killings are unacceptable and condemnable. We commiserate with the families of all those who lost their love ones during these attacks.

“We strongly call on Plateau People to practically stand up and defend themselves and their communities, as the conventional security design is no longer guaranteeing our safety as a people.

“We commend the youths on the Plateau for sustained coordinated and organized campaigns against the killings and as well the courage to make it go viral by sending strong messages to the world using the dead bodies of the mayhem on the social media and the streets of Jos; the display of the corpses in the House is a sign that they recognized the authority of the House of Assembly as an institution that can speak for the people. We greatly appreciate that action.

“As an assembly with people at heart, we call on Plateau State citizens to have confidence in us with renewed commitment as we have given two (2) weeks to the Governor to take action on the resolutions the House has forwarded on security matters and how to restore peace.

Fear of attacks cripples UNIJOS as Ogun, Kwara evacuate stranded students, corps members

Recall that Legit.ng reported that in what will continue to scare parents, students and staff members, the University of Jos (UNIJOS) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) raised an alarm over the insecurity ravaging Plateau state.

According to the body, the lives of students and lecturers in the university are no longer safe.

ASUU claimed three students of the university had already become victims of the insecurity while two others were currently on admission in a hospital. This was disclosed in a statement by ASUU chapter chairman, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro.

This comes as Ogun and Kwara state governments ordered the evacuation of students of UNIJOS and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who are indigenes of their states.

Plateau Killings: Nigerian Army exposes plot to perpetrate unrest in Jos

In another report, the Nigerian Army raised alarm over an alleged plot to carry out unrest in Jos.

The Headquarters 3 Division of Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna, on Tuesday, August 24, said some merchants were behind the plot.

The Nigerian Army made the allegations in response to Monday’s press conference organized by TEKAN/ECWA bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter on the rising insecurity in the state, held at the ECWA Jos DCC Headquarters, Jos.

Source: Legit.ng