The Nigerian Army has released a statement alerting residents of Jos, the Plateau state about activities of trouble makers

This revelation was contained in a statement sent to the online newspaper, by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Major Eli Lazarus

According to reports, the Nigerian Army made the allegations in response to a recent press conference organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau state chapter

Plateau state, Jos- The Nigerian Army has again raised an alarm over an alleged plot to carry out unrest in Jos.

DailyTrust reports that the Headquarters 3 Division of Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna, on Tuesday, August 24, said some merchants were behind the plot.

The Nigerian Army made the allegations in response to Monday’s press conference organized by TEKAN/ECWA bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter on the rising insecurity in the state, held at the ECWA Jos DCC Headquarters, Jos.

The Headquarters 3 Division of Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has uncovered plans by some merchants to carry out unrest in Jos. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement sent to the online newspaper, by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Major Eli Lazarus.

The statement reads in part below:

“We are not unmindful of the determination of some merchants of crisis to perpetuate unrest in Jos metropolis and its environs.

“They are also bent on ensuring that the GOC and Commander OPSH does not continue with his mandate of ensuring sustainable peace in the state.

“The call for the removal of the GOC did not come to us as a surprise as the campaign of calumny against the person of the GOC started shortly after he assumed command."

Legit.ng gathered that, Major Lazarus, however, urged the TEKAN/ECWA bloc to encourage her members to cooperate with the security agencies as they strive to restore peace and security in the state and not to resort to self-help by taking the laws into their hands.

He further assured members of the public that security agencies would continue to carry out their assigned duties professionally devoid of tribal, ethnic, socio-political, and religious sentiments by ensuring peace and tranquility in its area of responsibility, saying that they have increased the presence of security personnel in the state.

Earlier, another report by Vanguard states that, the headquarters 3 division, Nigerian Army in Jos, has been described as unfounded, the allegation by some indigenes of Plateau State claiming that troops have been given directives to provide Cover for Fulanis to invade farmland of the Irrigwes and destroy their crops.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that, in what will continue to scare parents, students and staff members, the University of Jos (UNIJOS) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised alarm over the insecurity ravaging Plateau state.

According to the body, the lives of students and lecturers in the university are no longer safe, reports indicate.

ASUU claimed three students of the university have already became victims of the insecurity while two others are in currently on admission in a hospital.

