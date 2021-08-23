The entire students and staff of The University of Jos are currently living in fears following the insecurity in the state

According to ASUU, three students of the university were recently killed, while two others are in currently on admission in a hospital

Meanwhile, states like Ogun and Kwara have ordered the evacuation of their students from the institution

In what will continue to scare parents, students and staff members, the University of Jos (UNIJOS) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised alarm over the insecurity ravaging Plateau state, The Nation reports.

According to the body, the lives of students and lecturers in the university are no longer safe.

Staff and students of UNIJOS are currently living in fear. Photo; Nigeria police

ASUU claimed three students of the university have already became victims of the insecurity while two others are in currently on admission in a hospital.

This was disclosed in a statement by ASUU chapter chairman, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro.

This comes as Ogun and Kwara state governments ordered the evacuation of students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who are indigenes of their states, Tribune Newspaper added.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that fresh killings in Plateau sparked off violence despite the curfew imposed by the state government.

On its part, the University of Jos has suspended its scheduled exams while the school authorities called for calm.

In a statement on Thursday, August 19 signed by the deputy registrar, information and publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, the school noted that measures had been taken to safeguard lives and property of staff and students.

The statement further said that senior officials of the school went round the university hostels to assess the situation on ground.

Five persons killed in reoccurring Plateau attacks

On Tuesday, August 17, gunmen killed not less than five persons while the whereabouts of four others is unknown.

The national president of the Irigwe Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, said the attackers kidnapped the missing persons.

The attack occurred around Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) village in the Bassa local government area of the state.

On its part, the Concerned Jos Youths Association (COJOYA) has advised residents against taking revenge on anybody over the killing of the 27 Fulani travellers in the state.

The chairman of the group, Buhari Ibrahim Shehu, made the appeal while condemning the attack on the travellers.

Shehu pleaded with Muslim faithful in the state to exercise patience, urging the government to ensure justice for those whose lives were lost in the incident.

