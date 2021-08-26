Some members of Nigeria's House of Representatives have lamented the rate of insecurity in the country

According to the lawmakers, Nigerians do not deserve to suffer all these types of killings and insecurity

The lawmakers consequently called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to take drastic steps to save citizens

More Nigerian leaders are no longer at ease with the situation of the country. This is evidenced by the reaction of members of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives concerning insecurity.

According to the lawmakers, Nigerians do not deserve the torment which has become their plight in recent times, Channels TV reports.

Reps minority caucus have lamented the insecurity situation of the country. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

This was contained in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.

The lawmakers consequently called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to take drastic steps to save Nigerians from insecurity.

Going further, the lawmakers stated that they were alarmed by the invasion of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Vanguard Newspaper added.

The statement read in part:

“It is lamentable that hardly a day passes without the nation being jolted by reports of gruesome mass killings, abductions, arson, and mindless plundering by terrorists and bandits who are now freely operating on our highways, schools and communities in various parts of the country."

“The situation has become extremely horrifying in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Benue, Borno, Niger, and other states across our nation where killers and kidnappers are now having a field day raiding communities and killing our compatriots."

Also, the lawmakers demanded an immediate forensic investigation into the circumstances that enabled the invasion of the NDA and subsequent killing and abduction of officers.

Gunmen launch another attack in Jos, kill many, raze houses

Recall that Legit.ng reported that armed criminals on Wednesday, August 25, launched a deadly and devastating attack on the Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North LGA of Plateau state.

A resident of the community, Yakubu Bagudu, disclosed that the gunmen also razed many houses in the raid after killing about 30 persons. However, Bagudu noted that security operatives have been deployed to restore calm in the area.

Confirming the attack, a community leader, Mai Angwa Agida Isa, said the assailants came to the area around 8am.

According to Isa, security operatives could not arrive in the area immediately after a distress call was sent out because the attackers had disabled the bridge leading to the community, preventing any access to help.

CAN condemns killing of innocent citizens

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos north local government area of Plateau has condemned the killing of innocent citizens in Yalwa Zangam community of the locality.

The chairman of the association, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Gana and secretary, Rev. Ezekiel Noam, in a statement signed and released on Wednesday, August 25, expressed worry over the incident.

They thereby cautioned religious leaders to cease making comments that could lead to violence in the state.

The association advised Christians to be watchful and prayerful and urged them to defend themselves during unprovoked attacks.

