Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has posed a fearless stance towards a call for an investigation into his government's spending of public funds

The PDP governor in a statement on Monday, August 30, noted that this call from George Akume is politically motivated

Ortom also alleged that the APC in Benue is only coming against him because it has lost its hold on the state

Governor Samuel Ortom has accepted to be investigated by anti-graft agencies over his administration's spending of federal allocation as called for by George Akume.

However, the Benue governor challenged Senator Akume to provide evidence of corruption in his government, Guardian reports.

Ortom said the EFCC and the ICPC are free to probe him (Photo: Benue State Government)

The governor made this call to his predecessor in a statement released by his media aide, Terver Akase, on Monday, August 30.

He said:

“We challenge the minister to provide evidence to back his claim that the governor is involved in corruption and sponsorship of militia."

Ortom also claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fighting back because it has lost its foothold in Benue, adding that the recent move of the party is only an attempt to reinvent itself into relevance, Leadership added.

The statement read in part:

“The APC leadership APC in Benue, having lost grip of the party membership in the state with hundreds defecting to PDP every week, now see a window of opportunity to re-launch themselves into relevance."

Benue APC chieftains urge Gov Ortom to apologise to President Buhari

Meanwhile, the Benue state chapter of APC had urged Ortom, to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chieftains of the party accused the state governor of using foul language on the president.

The APC stakeholders made the call at a news conference on Monday, August 30, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Addressing the gathering, the APC leader in the state and ex-governor, Akume, expressed dismay over Ortom’s utterances targeted at the president.

His words:

“We call on Governor Samuel Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari, for using foul language on Mr President.

“This unwarranted and ill-motivated attack has been going on for over one year now, and it seems Buhari’s silence and incredible display of magnanimity to the governor and the people of Benue have not been enough to pacify him."

