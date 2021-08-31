All Progressives Congress stakeholders believe the declaration of an emergency is one of the solutions to the menace of insecurity in Benue state

Members of the ruling party made this call in Abuja to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, August 30

Senator George Akume, the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs made the disclosure after assessment of the situation

Elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare an immediate emergency to address the deteriorating security situation in the State.

They hinged their call on the persistent claim by Gov. Samuel Ortom that the security situation in the State has deteriorated in such a manner that the lives of Benue people are not secured.

Addressing reporters on behalf of elders and stakeholders of the party in the State in Abuja on Monday, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said the call came after assessment of the situation and the “acceptance of failure” by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

Akume, who was flanked by APC Chairman, Abba Moro, former and serving national and state assemblies and chieftains of the party in the State, said the Governor has shown gross incompetence to govern, calling on the President to rescue the state.

Akume said: “Since Governor Ortom has consistently alleged that the security situation in Benue State has deteriorated in such a manner that lives of Benue people are not secured, we call on Mr. President as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to declare a state of emergency in Benue State to bring the security situation in the state under control.

“We are dismayed by this crass incompetence exhibited by the governor. His rantings are irritating and smack of tricks of a conman. It is crystal clear that the ultimate solution to the Benue insecurity would be, as Governor Ortom himself had earlier this year said that the President should declare a state of emergency in Benue State with approval of the National Assembly.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Governor Ortom’s foul language to disparage decent people could further deteriorate the security situation in Benue State. We urge security agencies to immediately arrest all criminal elements Governor Ortom is using to perpetuate insecurity and bring normalcy to the troubled state.”

Source: Legit