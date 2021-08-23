The crisis between the APC faction loyal to Governor Oyetola and a faction loyal to Aregbesola has taken another twist

Osogbo, Osun - No fewer than seven patriots of former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, were brought before a Magistrates Court sitting in Osogbo, on Monday, August 23, over alleged assault and conspiracy.

The Punch reports that the incumbent caretaker secretary of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Rasaq Salinsile, was among those arraigned before the court.

Six Aregbesola’s loyalist and APC caretaker secretary arraigned in Osun. Credit: Rauf Aregbesola.

Legit.ng gathered that others kept in a dock alongside Salinsile were the chairman of Rauf Aregbesola’s The Osun Progressives (TOP), Lowo Adebiyi, Kazeem Salami, former commissioner for youth, sports and special needs, Biyi Odunlade, Gbenga Akano, Alaba Popoola, and Azeez Adekunle.

The defendants, who, arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail.

Osun panel dismisses Aregbesola’s faction petitions over ward congress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the panel set up to look into the controversy that arose over the ward congress of the APC in Osun state might have dashed the hope of faction of TOP loyal to Aregbesola.

It was reported that Ambassador Obed Wadzani led a five-man ward congress appeal panel put in place by the ruling party national secretariat has dismissed the petition filed by the TOP.

The group led by the former chairman of the party in the state, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, has Aregbesola, who is the minister of Interior as its patron.

The appeal panel in its report submitted to the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), dismissed the petitions filed by the TOP, saying that they could not be substantiated.

The panel in its report maintained that the ward congress committee led by Gbenga Elegbeleye complied with the party guidelines in the discharge of the assignment it was saddled with by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni led CECPC.

Former governor Oyinlola welcomes many defectors into PDP

In a related report, the widening rift between the APC factions Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor Rauf Aregbesola is making a breakthrough for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun.

A chieftain of the PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who is a former governor of the state, on Sunday, August 22, welcome the defectors during a reception ceremony held at the Odo-Otin local government area of Osun.

