A five-man ward congress appeal panel set up to hear petitions over the outcome of APC ward congress in Osun state has submitted its report

The panel which was led by Ambassador Obed Wadzani dismissed the petition filed by a faction of the party in the state TOP

Wadzani's panel described the allegations made by TOP in the petition as frivolous, saying that they could not be substantiated

Osogbo, Osun - The panel set up to look into the controversy that arose over the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state might have dashed the hope of faction of the party Osun Progressives (TOP) loyal to a former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Ambassador Obed Wadzani led a five-man ward congress appeal panel put in place by the ruling party national secretariat has dismissed the petition filed by the TOP.

The Ambassador Obed Wadzani led Osun APC panel has dismissed petitions by TOP. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the group led by the former chairman of the party in the state, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, has Aregbesola, who is the minister of Interior as its patron.

According to the newspaper, the appeal panel in its report submitted to the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), dismissed the petitions filed by the TOP, saying that they could not be substantiated.

APC committee complied with party guidelines in Osun ward congress

The panel in its report maintained that the ward congress committee led by Gbenga Elegbeleye complied with the party guidelines in the discharge of the assignment it was saddled with by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni led CECPC.

It stated:

“The positions canvased by the petitioners are considered by this committee to be unfounded. The guidelines issued by the national secretariat were complied with by the ward congress committee and the Osun state caretaker committee. Therefore, all the petitions should be dismissed.”

The five-man appeal panel equally frowned at what it called duplication of the petition by the leadership of the TOP group.

The report, according to the newspaper, disclosed that a serving lawmaker representing, Atakumosa West local government told the panel that there was no petition that emanated from his council faulting the conduct of the ward congress.

Aregbesola’s faction TOP alleges attack on APC leaders in Osun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the TOP alleged that some people within the party and government were planning to attack leaders of the faction.

It was reported that while addressing a press conference on Thursday, August 12, in Osogbo, the TOP chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, said the planned attack was a result of the group’s struggle to restructure and re-energise the party.

Adebiyi, however, said that the alleged plan has been reported to the security agencies for investigation and for other necessary steps.

