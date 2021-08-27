There is tension in Port Harcourt, Rivers state over the alleged shooting of a passenger boat on Friday, August 27

An eyewitness said a chopper/flight helicopter went very low and started shooting at the boat a few minutes after taking off

The spokesman of the River state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, however, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident

Bonny, Rivers state - An emerging report by The Punch states that a yet-to-be-identified helicopter has allegedly shot at a local passenger boat travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny in Rivers state.

According to the newspaper, there are fears of casualties, with some occupants severely injured and rushed to the hospital.

Children sail past an oil pipeline head near their home at Andoni settlement, Bonny waterways in Rivers state on April 12, 2011. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

An eyewitness who expressed shock over the incident said that the boat conveyed passengers and foodstuff.

He said:

“The local boat that just left here to Bonny, within the Treasure Island area, a chopper or I will call it a flight helicopter, just came behind, went very low and started shooting at the wooden boat.

“From the information we got from a boat driver, there were passengers in the boat. The boat also contained foodstuff such as garri, rice and other items.

“Everyone knows that is the route transporting foodstuff to Bonny. Some people died in the boat."

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the River state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said he had yet to get the report concerning the incident, Sahara Reporters also stated.

