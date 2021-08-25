The Plateau state capital, Jos, seems to be the major target of armed bandits around the northern part of Nigeria

Within a period of one week, the capital has recorded not less than three deadly attacks on residents

The latest raid was carried out on Wednesday, August 25, in the Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North local government area of the state

Yelwan Zangam, Jos North LGA, Plateau state - Armed criminals on Wednesday, August 25, launched a deadly and devastating attack on the Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North LGA of Plateau state.

A resident of the community, Yakubu Bagudu, who spoke with Daily Trust disclosed that the gunmen also razed many houses in the raid after killing about 30 persons.

However, Bagudu noted that security operatives have been deployed to restore calm in the area.

The police have confirmed the attack in the Jos community (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Confirming the attack to AIT News, the community leader, Mai Angwa Agida Isa, said the assailants came to the area around 8am.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Isa, security operatives could not arrive in the area immediately after a distress call was sent out because the attackers had disabled the bridge leading to the community, preventing any access to help.

He added that this is why by the time the policemen finally came to rescue residents, it was too late as the gunmen had wreaked serious havoc already.

Moreover, The Nation reports that the spokesman of the police command in Plateau, ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed the development.

Nigerian Army exposes plot to cause unrest in Jos

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army had again raised an alarm over an alleged plot to carry out unrest in Jos.

The Headquarters 3 Division of Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna, on Tuesday, August 24, said some merchants were behind the plot.

The Nigerian Army made the allegations in response to Monday’s press conference organised by TEKAN/ECWA bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter on the rising insecurity in the state, held at the ECWA Jos DCC Headquarters, Jos.

Source: Legit Nigeria