Governor Bello Matawalle believes the declaration of a state of emergency on security is one of the solutions to the menace of violence

The Zamfara governor made this call to the President Buhari-led federal government on Wednesday, August 25

Matawalle spoke on the need for the government to channel more resources to security agencies in the fight against banditry and insurgency

Governor Bello Matawalle has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on security across Nigeria, especially the northern region.

Matawalle made the request on Wednesday, August 25, in the state capital, Gusau, when he received Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Ali Janga during a courtesy visit, PM News reports.

Matawalle made this plea to the federal government on Wednesday, August 25 (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The governor said:

"No one feels safe anymore and the only way to return the country on the path of sanity is to act out of the box."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Matawalle who noted that “extra effort is required to contain the growing security problems that are mounting by the day” also praised the Buhari administration for its undying commitment to fight and overcome terrorism in the country, Channels TV added.

Panic as bandits Attack palace, kidnap traditional ruler in Zamfara

Meanwhile, bandits in Zamfara state had carried out a daring attack on the palace of the district head of Adabka in the Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

During the attack that occurred by 12.30 am on Saturday, August 22, the bandits kidnapped the district head, Alhaji Nafiu Shehu.

A resident of the town, Alhaji Mohammed Nasir, told journalists that the bandits were armed with AK-47 rifles.

He said:

“It was very surprising, these gunmen only entered into the District Head’s palace and whisked him and his maid away without abducting or killing anybody.

“We were all surprised. People were running helter-skelter on sighting the bandits who were carrying AK-47 rifles, but they did touch anybody.''

A source said the bandits were able to attack because the mobile police unit that was stationed in the village was moved out of the community recently.

When contacted about the incident, the police spokesperson in Zamfara state, Mohammed Shehu, neither confirmed nor denied the report.

Source: Legit.ng