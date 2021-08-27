Popular comedian and actor AY is no doubt enjoying his golden jubilee celebration as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree

The humour merchant hosted his friends and family to a star-studded event in celebration of his birthday when he was presented the degree

AY was awarded the degree by officials of St Thomas a Becket University, England, United Kingdom (UK), who came to his birthday party

Popular comedian Ayo Makun, otherwise known as AY, has received an honorary doctorate degree from St Thomas a Becket University in England, United Kingdom (UK).

The honorary doctorate degree was conferred on AY at his 50th birthday ceremony, which was held on Thursday, August 26.

Comedian AY receives honorary doctorate degree. Photo Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Watch the moment AY received the degree below

Fans react

The degree generated mixed reactions from social media users.

While some of them congratulated the humour merchant, others expressed skepticism as it relates to the credibility of the degree and the academic institution.

Read some comments below:

Justvivian_89:

“Nigerians there's a difference between Honorary doctorate award from Academic Doctorate degree, what AY got is Honorary Doctorate award. Academic Doctorate degree are offered in University during convocation, when you must have done a lot of research work.”

Deesniper:

“Which kinda credible institution award degree at a birthday party must be a joke.”

Shogbams:

“See Professor Labamba doing giveaway with PhD. Well.. Emoney is also a PhD holder. It’s a breakfast.. everybody go collect PhD one day.”

Chichiempire346:

“Congratulations.”

Misssharono:

“Inside one birthday!!! Mad o.”

Officialigbagbo:

“Congratulations Doctor Ay Makun.”

Giwa_olabisi:

“Awwwww Congratulations to you sir @aycomedian on your Doctorate degree.”

Obichampagne:

“Guys all buying Doctorate.”

Jumpmanharden:

“What money can not do in this world basically doesn’t exist.”

Super Eagles icons join comedian AY for a charity game

In related news, AY was joined by Super Eagles icons Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West, Daniel Amokachi, and a host of others, for a charity football game to commemorate his golden jubilee.

To the delight of his fans, AY won a medal with his team at the charity game, and he flaunted his medallion on social media.

AY turned 50 on Thursday, August 19, and he has since been celebrating it with his friends, fans, and family.

Toyin Abraham says comedian AY once accommodated her

As friends and family thronged to their social media pages to celebrate popular comedian AY, Nollywood filmmaker Toyin Abraham revealed that the former once accommodated her in his residence.

In a social media post where she showered encomiums on AY for his kindness, Abraham noted that he was there for her when the going was tough.

Wishing him the best in the years ahead, the mother of one prayed that AY would not experience sadness in his lifetime.

Source: Legit