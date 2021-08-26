AY Comedian has continued to celebrate his 50th birthday and was joined by Super Eagles legends during a charity game

Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West, Daniel Amokachi and a host of others played alongside the entertainer as they won the title

Ayo Makun was spotted with a gold medal after the game as he was flanked by former player Amokachi

Super Eagles legends Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, Daniel Amokachi as well as Emmanuel Emenike were in action in a charity game where they won the title to celebrate the 50th birthday of Comedian AY.

Ayo Makun famously called AY Comedian clocked 50 on August 19 and the entertainer has continued to celebrate with his friends.

Playing alongside the superstars, AY was seen in a jubilant mood as he received the gold medal having placed it round his neck with so much delight.

AY Comedian receives his medal. Photo: noahdallaji

Also spotted in the pictures posted on Instagram are John Ogu, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Babayaro, Gbolahan Salami, Tijani Babangida and a host of others.

They lifted the trophy under thunderous applause as they celebrated all night.

Earlier, Nwankwo Kanu and his lovely wife Amara sent a lovely Arsenal shirt for the 2021/22 Premier League season to popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun.

Known in many parts of the world as AY Comedian, the Nigerian has been able to win the hearts of millions with his talents in the entertainment industry.

His famous show AY Live is one of the best in the country as it attracts politicians, celebrities as well as fans in the country who love to see the comedian display.

