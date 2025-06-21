An 18-year-old girl Disha Thakkar has shared the last words of her 17-year-old best friend who was a victim of the Air India plane crash

The deceased and her father were delivering tiffins to her aunt when the plane suddenly crashed down, killing them and some others

In a heartbreaking report, Disha shared her last moments with her best friend and what she told her before her untimely demise

A 17-year-old girl and her father were among those who lost their lives in the devastating Air India plane crash.

Prachi Gajjar and her father, Jayesh, were delivering meals to her aunt at the Atulyam hostel when the Air India Flight 171 tragedy occurred.

Grieving girl shares best friend's last words

Disha Thakkar, Prachi's best friend since Class 9, shared the heartbreaking details of their last interactions.

The two friends had been inseparable throughout their school years and had plans to attend the same college, Times of India reports.

In an emotional account, Disha recalled the last time she saw Prachi and what she said to her on that fateful day.

The afternoon before the fatal plane crash, Prachi took Disha to the terrace and tightly hugged her. "She said, ‘No matter what, I'll always be with you. No one can separate us'," Disha recalled.

The friends had a birthday gift-giving ritual, and Prachi insisted on giving Disha a present, even though her birthday had been six months earlier.

"This is the last time I am giving you something," Prachi joked, as she took Disha to a shop and laid out her own clothes for Disha to choose from.

On the day of the crash, Prachi had invited Disha to join her and her father on their delivery trip, but Disha declined due to illness.

Prachi sent Disha an Instagram message from her father's phone, asking her to call in the afternoon. Disha only saw the message that evening and replied, but it was too late.

When she called Prachi's number later that night, her aunt answered and broke the devastating news.

"I keep thinking, what if I'd gone with her, maybe things would have been different," she lamented.

Following the tragedy, Disha stayed at Prachi's house for a week, finding solace in the familiar surroundings.

Even now, she noted that she still feels Prachi's presence around her, hearing her gentle voice calling out to her.

Reactions still trail Air India plane crash

Legit.ng gathered some social media reactions to the plane crash.

@MaGums said:

"So sad but we thank God that flight was still not too high then their bodies were found, condolences."

@Honey Bhatti said:

"The real investigation is still ongoing, and the black box is too damaged to read in India. Officials said it may be sent to the USA for analysis."

@Captain AR added:

"The thrust levers are in between the two pilots, all the FO needed to do was push the levers back up to full thrust. Ppl makeup ridiculous shitt. This did cause an accident in the past but had nothing to do with the thrust. The preliminary report hasn't even been released yet."

14 victims of Air India plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the stories of 14 people who were among those who lost their lives to the Air India plane crash.

They had boarded an ill-fated Air India flight to London Gatwick which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad.

