A lone British survivor has emerged from the wreckage of the Air India disaster, offering chilling new details that may help solve the aviation mystery

Vishwash Ramesh, 40, described eerie flickering cabin lights and a terrifying loss of altitude just moments before the crash

His extraordinary escape and eyewitness account could prove vital in the ongoing investigation

The only known survivor of the recent Air India plane disaster has shared chilling new details that could shed light on the final moments of the doomed flight.

Vishwash Ramesh, 40, from Leicester, narrowly escaped death when the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off, killing 52 British nationals.

Speaking to The Sun, he revealed a previously unreported clue that may hold significance in the ongoing investigation.

Only Survivor of Air India Tragedy Shares New Details That May Help Solve What Caused the Crash. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/GettyImages

“Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white,” he said. “The aircraft wasn’t gaining altitude and was just gliding before it suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

Air India crash survivor describes suspicious electrical faults

According to Vishwash, the cabin lights began to flicker moments before the aircraft failed to climb. He noted the plane felt “stuck in the air” shortly after take-off, before plummeting and colliding with a building.

His account aligns with earlier passenger reports of malfunctioning electrical systems, including faulty seat-back screens on the same aircraft the day before the crash. Aviation experts have now begun speculating that the symptoms point to a possible power failure.

Air India disaster investigation

Indian aviation authorities and Air India have not ruled out any theories, with ongoing investigations examining potential causes such as engine thrust issues, flap malfunctions, landing gear failure, bird strikes, or pilot error.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had already ordered safety inspections across the airline’s Boeing 787 fleet prior to the incident.

A government-led probe is also exploring whether Air India’s maintenance or operational practices contributed to the crash.

Survivor’s harrowing escape

Vishwash’s seat—11A, beside an emergency exit—proved critical to his survival.

The door reportedly blew off when the aircraft struck the building, which may have allowed him to escape as flames consumed the wreckage.

“At first, I thought I was dead. Later, I realised I was still alive and saw an opening in the fuselage. I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening and crawled out.”

Footage shows the British national, bloodied and in shock, being assisted by locals into an ambulance. He is seen speaking in Hindi: “I just got out of the plane, it exploded.”

Medical recovery and family tragedy

Vishwash is currently recovering in hospital and has praised the efforts of the medical team: “My treatment is going well, and the people are very supportive.”

Amid his miraculous survival, Vishwash confirmed that his brother Ajay was also on board but did not survive.

Investigators continue to examine crash footage for a mysterious piece of debris, thought to be part of the fuselage that may have shielded Vishwash during the explosion.

His extraordinary testimony remains the only first-hand account from inside the aircraft and could prove vital in solving the puzzle behind one of India’s most devastating air tragedies.

