Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, August 26, made some revelations about his long absence in Nigeria since late 2020

The former vice president said that upon the advice of Olusegun Obasanjo, he went to the UK to study International Relations at Cambridge University

Atiku, speaking with newsmen in Abuja, thanked the former Nigerian president for the timely advice

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has opened on his alleged relocation to Dubai after multiple court cases that followed the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku told journalists in Abuja after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Abuja 26, that he has been in the United Kingdom since September 2020, The Cable reports.

Atiku said he was advised to take the course by Obasanjo (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

The famous Nigerian politician disclosed that he was there for a masters degree in International Relations.

Atiku added that he was advised to make this milestone decision by a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

His words:

“Many people have wondered where I have been since September last year and it became a matter of rumour among many people and all whatnot.

“I want to say that I was away because I went back to school and I have finished my lectures in May, where I read masters in international relations from Cambridge University.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our former President Obasanjo for actually recommending me for that course to that university.”

2023 presidency: PDP group tells Atiku not to contest, gives reason, reveals the position he should take

Meanwhile, a group called the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023 had asked Atiku not to contest the 2023 presidency.

The group accused the PDP chieftain of abandoning the party for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) since he lost the 2019 presidential election.

Though Atiku had not yet declared his intention to re-contest in 2023, his son, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, had months ago said he would contest again.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, August 25, in Abuja, the chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire, said:

“It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019.

“Now the 2023 elections are at hand, he has returned and started politicking once again. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at is politics..."

